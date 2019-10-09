Knox High School shows school pride at Friday Night Football Pep Rally

16 News Now has an exciting way to celebrate your school, team and fans: the Friday Night Football Pep Rally presented by Monteith's Best-One.

16 Morning News Now celebrated all things Knox High School Wednesday morning.

The Redskins brought the instruments and the energy for the pep rally, as they prepare for Friday night’s match-up against Triton.

The school also showcased a few special clubs, including Unified Sports, Best Buddies and Shopping for Soldiers.

16 News Now will also be live under the lights for the big game Friday night.

