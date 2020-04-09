Knights of Columbus and DTSB serve 100 meals to firefighters

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 16 News Now has shown you countless examples of the good that people are capable of during a dark time in our nation's history.

On Thursday the South Bend Fire Department was shown some love for continuing to save lives while trying to stay safe.

Downtown South Bend paired-up with the Knights of Columbus to give those first responders a very special meal.

"Our fish fry's just got torn apart," Stephen Sommers says He's the special events coordinator for the Knights of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus in South Bend are taking a big financial hit due to the pandemic. Normally they're frying fish, but on Thursday they're rolling out sausage, not for money, but just to say thanks.

"We're making meals for the fire department. We're giving back to the community is the way we're looking at it. They've been working their butts off so we want to help them out, put a little smile on their face," Sommers says.

Over 100 meals going to all the South Bend Fire Stations. Downtown South Bend helped to give out the grub.

"We work with events with Knights of Columbus, they wanted to do something great. They wanted us to facilitate it and get lunch to the first responders today as a thank you for all the great work that they're doing, particularly during this crisis," Milt Lee, Executive Director for DTSB says.

"We really appreciate it, appreciate the Knights of Columbus for what they're doing," Captain Gerard Ellis with South Bend Central Fire says. "This group and other groups, they've been dropping off food, not left and right to all the stations, but several of the stations and it's very much appreciated and we just want to tell everyone thanks."

The Knights of Columbus and DTSB saying thanks to everyone out there risking their health to help others.

"Thanks for all you do. It's appreciated throughout the community," Sommers says. "Especially the nurses on the front line, they really need a pat on the back, when you can pat someone on the back again."

The Knights of Columbus say they have other plans in the works for the future. They're hoping to bring meals to the South Bend Police Department as well as area hospitals.