Kittens die after being abandoned outside SB Animal Resource Center

Two kittens have died after they were abandoned overnight in the rain outside the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

A 1-year-old neutered beagle pup was left locked inside a crate in a back alley, but a good Samaritan found him.

"To the two individuals that dumped these animals, we only have one simple message: you are a heartless human being," the South Bend Animal Resource Center posted on Facebook Thursday morning. "If anyone has any information as to who may have been involved in either case please contact us at (574) 235-9303."

The South Bend Animal Resource Center is located at 521 Eclipse Place.