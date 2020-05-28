Kindergartners make special video to say 'thank you' to essential workers

Kindergartners at Prairie View Elementary School’ wanted to do something special to say ‘thank you’ to first responders.

School may be out but the students came together virtually to say thank you to essential workers.

“It was the kids' idea,” said Kindergarten teacher Laura Lehr. “They started sending in artifacts.”

Students submitted photos, drawings and recorded videos.

“We the want kids to know their actions matter,” said Erin Behan Morillo, another teacher. “Their voices, they're important. We really can help situations like this.”

The staff says they want to teach their students the importance of gratitude and spreading kindness no matter what.

