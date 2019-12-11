Kilwins in Eddy Street Commons to close

The Kilwins chocolate, fudge and ice cream shop in Eddy Street Commons is closing after nine years.

The South Bend location was opened by Tricia Wainscott and her uncle Jim Wainscott back in 2010.

Their shop makes hand-paddled fudge, caramel corn and other treats, and they carry a full line of ice cream.

The lease with Kite Realty and the franchise agreement for this location are both up for renewal, and the Wainscotts have been unable to find a buyer. As a result, they're planning to close their shop on Dec. 31, 2019.

Until then, you can visit at 1044 E. Angela Blvd. #101 in South Bend.

