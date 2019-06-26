Kids play free at Studebaker Golf Course

South Bend kids can play golf for free at Studebaker Golf Course.

The city has partnered with First Tee of Michiana for the "Kids Play Free" initiative.

Kids can play golf for free any day, and that includes the golf equipment too.

On top of that, First Tee of Michiana offers free skill instruction on Tuesday and Friday afternoons at the golf course.

"We teach things like honesty and integrity and sportsmanship, things that you learn out on the golf course,” said Jenny Zimmerman, Site Director for First Tee of Michiana. “So our goal is to get kids out here playing and having fun and making friends and learning communication skills."