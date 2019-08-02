Kids caught throwing rocks off I-80/90 overpass

Two children were detained for throwing rocks from an Interstate 80/94 overpass, which resulted in extensive damage to at least one car.

Indiana State Police troopers and officers with the Gary Police Department were sent to the location where callers said the rocks were being thrown around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from ISP.

No one was hurt by the rocks, but state police noted that "this specific behavior has in the past resulted in serious injuries to include death to innocent motorists."

Gary police found two children who matched the descriptions provided of the kids throwing rocks, and the Lake County Prosecutor's Office has requested that they children be taken to a juvenile detention center on criminal mischief charges.

The only vehicle that police said suffered "extensive damage" is pictured in the photo above.

