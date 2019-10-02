Coming in 2020: River Ramble, an open space to encourage creative play

There is a big project in the works at St. Patrick's County Park to encourage outdoor free play.

Coming in 2020, they will offer River Ramble, a natural playground.

When they were working on their five-year master plan for St. Joseph County Parks, many people wanted a natural play area.

The 1 1/2-acre space at the park is pretty much grass right now, but come 2020, it will have different stations, and kids will get to choose their own adventure.

"One of the things we will have, for instance, is a hollow log that kids can climb through. Not just any log, though; it's from a sycamore tree," St. Joseph County Parks Director Evie Kirkwood said.

All of the stations help children understand the connection to the St. Joseph River. For example, kids can play in an imaginary boat.

"Pretend they are paddling and pretend they are exploring," Kirkwood said.

Kids can also build an eagle nest and create their own mini-river at the water pump and sand play area.

"Fish Net Climber is actually an idea that came to us from a young person in one of the workshops that we had saying, 'Wouldn't it be fun if you could climb on a net?'" Kirkwood said.

Kirkwood said research shows "free play" in natural settings boosts intellectual, emotional and social health.

"It helps to build self-confidence and problem-solving skills. It helps focus their attention. There's even evidence that it improves children's eyesight when they are outside, because they are not focusing on a screen for a while," Kirkwood said.

It's a $500,000 project, but thanks to grants and individual donors, they only have $100,000 left to raise.

If the community raises $50,000, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will match it with a $50,000 grant.

If you would like to donate, you have until November 21.

For more information, visit sjcparks.org/RiverRamble.

