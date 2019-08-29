Keystone RV celebrates shipment of millionth RV

Keystone RV in Goshen shipped its 1 millionth RV, marking a significant and rare milestone in the RV industry.

The company celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, during which a 2020 Keystone Montana was driven off the corporate complex to be delivered to an RV dealer in New Castle.

Keystone RV was founded in 1996, and the company's president and CEO says it's an unusual and remarkable milestone to reach in 23 years.

"Everybody does it a little differently," Jeff Runels said. "Obviously, we're just focused on towables. And to do it in the time frame we've done it, especially with all the ups and downs in the industry over the years, I think is pretty special. We're a brand-specific company, and we have quite a few brands. But to be able to celebrate a million of anything I think is pretty impressive."

Keystone RV employs approximately 5,000 people in north central Indiana.

