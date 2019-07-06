Kernan's Heroes to hold 6th annual charity ride for homeless veterans

Life Treatment Centers is hosting the 6th Annual Kernan's Heroes Bike Ride in South Bend.

TJ Jorgensen, board president of Life Treatment Centers, stopped by 16 Saturday Morning News to tell us about this event.

The 60-mile motorcycle ride will feature dozens of bikers who come out to support Kernan's Heroes, a homeless veteran program. The program is named in honor of former Indiana Governor and South Bend Mayor Joe Kernan. Kernan served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and in 1972, his aircraft was shot down and he spent 11 months as a prisoner of war.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 6th at the American Legion Post 357, located at 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend.

The cost to ride in the event is just $20 per biker and only $10 for second riders. Riders can start showing up around 9 a.m., but kickstands go up at 11 a.m.

