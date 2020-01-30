Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Elkhart County

The U.S. Marshals Service says a man wanted for a Kentucky murder was arrested in Elkhart County Thursday evening.

Marshals arrested 36-year-old Mach Sar at a home off County Road 118, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sar was wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Somrhut Phan, who was found dead Thursday morning in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Police responded to a disturbance call at a mobile home park before discovering Phan's body, according to a Bowling Green Police Department Facebook post.

Police reportedly discovered that Sar left the murder scene along with a woman in a 2007 Suzuki with Indiana license plates.

The Bowling Green Police Department Facebook post says Sar is a resident of Elkhart.

Sar was taken to the Elkhart County Jail and awaits extradition back to Kentucky.

