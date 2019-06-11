Kentucky hunter after viral giraffe kill: 'He was delicious'

A Kentucky hunter who became the subject of social media backlash following a giraffe kill in South Africa is receiving more attention following an interview.

Tess Talley of Johnson County spoke with CBS about the 2017 kill, and she also explained what happened to the giraffe after it was shot. Talley made decorative pillows and a gun case with the remains, and she also ate the meat.

"He was delicious," Talley said. "He really was. Not only was he beautiful and majestic, but he was good."

Talley has always defended her kill, saying she was participating in a conservation hunt. She also said she wouldn't shoot and kill animals for pure sport.

Opponents, including the Humane Society, are concerned that giraffe hunts are further threatening the animal's conservation status.

The Kentucky woman said she was surprised to see as much backlash as she did, as taking photos with the animals they kill is a longstanding tradition. Talley also said the negative reaction she received didn't deter her from continuing her passion.