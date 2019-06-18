Kennel fails some inspection requirements, owner says she is trying to keep kennel going

Where will the dogs go?

Photo provided by Sarah Hull

San Mar-Kennels in South Bend is being forced to shut down after failing an inspection.

Sarah Hull volunteered at the kennel for five years. She was a volunteer with Homeward Bound, an animal welfare group. San-Mar Kennels takes a lot of the dogs from Homeward Bound, which is how she got connected.

“As time went on, they allowed me to go back into areas that other volunteers were not allowed into,” Hull said.

Over the past year, Hull said she noticed dogs were overcrowded, living in tight headquarters.

“They would get agitated sometimes and they would sometimes break out into fights. There could be cut ears. You know there could be problems with the eyes,” Hull said.

Hull said she reported her concerns many times to Homeward Bound, but felt like they were not taken seriously. She says she then reached out to the Human Society of Saint Joseph County.

“I took pictures. I took video and I showed them exactly what I saw,” Hull said.

In the inspection report, dated June 3rd, the Humane Society stated San-Mar kennels had several Homeward Bound dogs living in crates and dog cage banks. The report also stated the kennels capacity for care was 120 animals, but were housing 50 more animals then they were capable of caring for.

“Dogs died. That is why I really spoke up. I couldn't look the other way anymore,” Hull said.

Inspectors also said they witnessed and video recorded an employee spraying a kennel down while the dog was in the same kennel.

Hull added dogs lacked water.

“A bowl of water, frozen solid. I myself was putting salt or sugar in the bowl trying to keep it from freezing,” Hull said.

The kennel failed to meet other requirements during the inspection, like not keeping records of animals.

Sandra Martinez, owner of San-Mar Kennels, talked to us over the phone. She said about three weeks before the inspection, the Humane Society gave her a list of things to do and claims she has been following the requirements. Martinez described the latest inspection as "they dropped a bomb on us."

A family of the owner said she is doing all she can to keep the kennel going. In addition, some clients said they have been happy with how their dogs have been treated at the kennel.

The kennel reportedly has two weeks to remove the animals, but where they will go is still yet to be determined.

There are of course two sides to every story. We reached out to Homeward Bound and the Humane Society for comment, but have not heard back.

