Kennedy Academy unveils new renovations to planetarium

Renovations are being unveiled at Kennedy Academy's Planetarium in South Bend.

A grand re-opening and ribbon cutting was held Monday to celebrate the updates.

The changes were funded by a $100,000 grant from Farmers Insurance.

Kennedy Academy was one of five nationwide grant winners, allowing for improvements to be made to the 46-year-old planetarium.

Upgrades include new state-of-the-art seating and a full dome experience to help students explore the stars.

Lisa Artusi is a teacher that was instrumental in getting the funding for the renovations. She tells 16 News Now she's excited for students to use the new space.

"We see the 'ah-ha' moments, the kids get excited about learning," she explains.

The dome can also be used for other learning opportunities, allowing students to feel more immersed in their education.