Kelly says Irish didn't show their "identity" in Michigan loss

It's been less than a day since Notre Dame's loss to Michigan and the Blue and Gold continue to search for answers as to what went wrong.

Notre Dame was held to just a mere 180 yards of offense Sat. night in Ann Arbor.

In the first half alone, the Irish were stuck with 52 yards.

The Irish couldn't get much of anything going, faltering on both sides of the ball..

Head coach Brian Kelly said the wolverines simply were better at all aspects of the game and that the Irish didn't play like themselves.

“Our identity was not on display tonight,” Kelly said. “I mean, we're a physical team. We weren't physical. We got to look at all of things that went on tonight as, 'What kind of preparation did I put them in? Did I put them in the right place? Did we coach them to be in the right fits, offensively, defensively?' Players have to look at their performance.”

Moving forward, Kelly said in a teleconference today that the Irish need to focus on controlling the line of scrimmage and getting back to playing physical football.

Notre Dame looks to bounce back this week when they return to the house that Rockne built as they take on Virginia Tech.

