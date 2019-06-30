Kayaking Incident leads to water rescue in Lake Michigan

Two Paw Paw men are recovering after a kayaking incident on Lake Michigan.

It happened just after 6:30 pm Saturday about one mile off the St. Joseph South Pier in Lake Michigan.

According to the Berrien County Sherrif's Office, a kayak was taking on water and was starting to sink.

The Berrien County Marine Unit rescued two men, and the US Coast Guard transported the capsized kayak to the Coast Guard Station.

Both kayakers were also taken to the Station in St. Joseph, and have been released.

No medical treatment was needed.