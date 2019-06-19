Want to work for Kane, now a mayor? He's hiring a social media manager

Could you handle tweeting for former WWE star Kane and current Knox County mayor? If so, you could have a chance to work with him as a digital content specialist.

Former WWE wrestler Glen Jacobs aka Kane is now mayor in Knox County Tennessee, Photo Date: 7/29/2013 / Source: Krystal Bogner / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN

These days, Kane is more commonly known as Mayor Glen Jacobs in Knox County. He won the election in August 2018.

Since then, his career has been a little less fiery and dramatic. The mayor sometimes surprises the people of Knox County though by pulling out his old wrestling moves.

The job posting says the candidate would be responsible for working with county leaders "to help coordinate a response to an emergency and/or event where disseminating information to the public is vitally important."

No word if that emergency could be a smackdown between Kane and The Undertaker.

The job pays about $46,750 per year and the applicant must have a bachelor's degree and at least five years of experience in the field.

The more creative aspects of the job include creating video content and web graphics.

Think you have what it takes? Anyone interested in the position can apply here.

