KFC worker in central Michigan diagnosed with hepatitis A

Public health officials are urging precautions after a worker at the KFC restaurants in Grand Blanc Township and Birch Run was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Those restaurants are located near Flint, Michigan.

The Genesee County Health Department and Saginaw County Health Department confirmed the employee's illness on Tuesday. They are urging customers of both locations to get vaccinated.

Anyone who consumed food or beverages from the Birch Run location at 9230 Birch Run Road from Nov. 14 to 16 and the Grand Blanc Township location at 6021 S. Dort Highway from Nov. 20 to 26 may have been exposed, according to the health departments.

Any customers who experience a sudden onset of hepatitis A symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include sudden abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, vomiting and a yellowing of skin and eyes. They may appear from 14 to 50 days after exposure, with an average of about one month.

The hepatitis A vaccine can prevent infection if given 14 days after exposure to the illness. Birch Run customers can receive a post exposure vaccination from the Saginaw County Health Department.

The Genesee County Health Department is offering a special vaccination clinic for customers at the Grand Blanc Township location from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both clinics will be at the health department's Burton Branch at G-3373 S. Saginaw St.

The Saginaw County Health Department is offering immunizations by appointment only at 1600 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw at the following times:

-- 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

-- 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

-- 1:15 to 4 p.m. Thursday.

-- 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday.

Call 989-758-3840 to make an appointment in Saginaw County.

Many Mid-Michigan health care providers also offer the Hepatitis A vaccine.