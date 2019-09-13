K-9 Nellie locates missing 70-year-old in Cass County

K-9 Nellie once again helped police find a missing person in Cass County.

A 70-year-old Cassopolis man walked away from his home on Thursday and had not returned. The man's caretaker was concerned due to his medical issues and approaching storms.

Deputies were called, but their search was unsuccessful.

Nellie was called in to help the search, and she was able to find the man in a swamp behind his home at around 10:50 p.m., about five hours after he went missing.

The man was medically cleared by ambulance personnel and returned home.

