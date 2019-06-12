Jury finds woman guilty in 1988 murder of pregnant South Bend woman

A jury has found Barbara Brewster guilty in the 1988 murder of South Bend mother Miriam Rice following a three-day trial.

The jury returned the guilty verdict after about 90 minutes of deliberation Wednesday afternoon.

Brewster did not testify in her own defense Wednesday.

Rice's body was found in June 1988 near Pinhook Park. Brewster's boyfriend at the time of the murder, George Kearney, pleaded guilty to the murder before dying in the St. Joseph County Jail earlier this year. Kearney was posthumously convicted of the crime.

The case had been cold for decades before Kearney and Brewster were arrested.

Brewster's trial began Monday with witness testimony after the jury was selected. Testimony continued Tuesday, with two of Brewster's children testifying against her.

During Tuesday's testimony, the jury heard from forensic pathologist Dr. Rick Hoover, who provided some of the gruesome details of Rice's violent death, including that between 10 and 15 percent of her skull was never recovered.

After Brewster was arrested, she reportedly told police that she was present for the murder, but Kearney was the one who was actually responsible for Rice's death.

