Jury chosen in trial for deadly Fulton County bus stop crash

After more than six hours of questioning, a jury was chosen inside a Fulton County courthouse Tuesday.

Alivia Stahl, Mason & Xzavier Ingle, and Alyssa Shepherd

Now, six women and six men will ultimately decide the fate of Alyssa Shepherd. The 24-year-old faces five counts: three for reckless homicide, one for reckless driving causing bodily injury and one for criminal recklessness.

In court documents, Shepherd reportedly told investigators she could not see what was in front of her on Oct. 30, 2018. She ended up hitting four children, three of whom died.

"I worry. There's going to be some things talked about that maybe haven't been talked about before. There's going to be reliving photos," said Michael Schwab, grandfather of victims Alivia Stahl, 9, and 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle.

The crashed happened as the students were boarding the bus on State Road 25. The three siblings were killed.

"My daughter, Shane, my granddaughter, my family have been such an inspiration to me. It's a tough time, they have to relive all of this again," Schwab continued.

The mother of the three victims, Brittany Ingle, is expected to testify this week. She's one of more than 20 witnesses, including a surviving victim, 11-year-old Maverick Lowe.

"We're not trying to make things more difficult," Schwab said. "We just want -- at the end of the day, when this trial is over, whatever it is -- we can say that there was the best, fairest trial. And now, let's take all of this that we learned, because we're going to learn some stuff from this trial. How else can we improve school bus safety?"

If convicted on all charges, Shepherd faces 21 1/2 years in prison.

Jury instruction, opening statements and the presentation of evidence is expected Wednesday. Court resumes at 8:30 a.m.

