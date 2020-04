Even while schools are closed, 'Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana' is working to teach kids entrepreneurship skills but they need your help.

In St. Joe County, they've had nearly 400 different volunteers in over 425 classrooms.

In light of the pandemic, they are supplying educators with e-learning videos.

Right now, the 'Power of 20' virtual campaign allows you to support students who are taking e-learning classes.

