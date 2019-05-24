Judge to issue verdict Tuesday in case against former Benton Harbor Police Officer

A Berrien County judge is expected to issue a verdict in a case against a former Benton Harbor Police Officer.

Fifty-one-year-old Steven Johnson is accused of hitting Ronald Glover Jr. with his police car in May of 2018, while Glover was running from police in may of 20-18.

According To our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, Johnson is charged with reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon.

Glover, who was already on parole at the time, had ditched a bag of marijuana while running. He pleaded guilty and is serving a year in jail.

A judge will decide Tuesday whether Johnson hit glover on purpose or if it was accidental.