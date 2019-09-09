Judge sides with homeowners in Kosciusko Co. Fairgrounds racing dispute

A dispute that dates back nearly three decades in Kosciusko County is getting some resolution.

It was back in 1990 that Winona Lake homeowners entered into an agreement to stop motorized racing at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. In 2018, homeowners sued the fairgrounds, claiming that racing had returned.

A new order from a specially appointed judge sides with the homeowners.

The Times-Union says the judge issued a permanent injunction so that the noise from racing can't affect the homeowners' quality of life or their property values.

The order went into effect this month, but it can be appealed. There was not immediate on whether there were plans to do so.

