A Walkerton man was ordered to have a psychosexual evaluation after pleading guilty to charges relating to child pornography.

David Waun, 22, appeared in court Friday after pleading guilty to five felony counts of child porn.

In May, Waun entered a plea agreement, capping his maximum sentence at 10 years.

He was arrested in September 2018 and is the son of a church pastor in Walkerton.

A status conference will be held in September.