Judge dismisses SB police tapes-related defamation suit

This week marked the end of at least one legal battle connected to the South Bend police tapes case.

A judge has dismissed the claims made by four of the officers caught on tape that they were defamed by a former city councilman.

In 2011, then-councilman Henry Davis Jr. wrote a letter that referred to the tapes and asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the South Bend Police Department for possible patterns and practices of racial discrimination.

The judge ruled that the letter was a valid exercise of his right to free speech and ruled that the lawsuit was an attempt to silence political speech.

