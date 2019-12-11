Judge calls Berrien Co. woman 'rotten person' for embezzling from elderly man

A judge describing a Berrien Township woman as a "rotten person" for scamming an elderly man out of more than $16,000.

Sixty-three-year-old Sherry Dunn has been convicted of embezzlement of a vulnerable adult, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Dunn and her husband rented a room from an elderly man and took money from him, writing checks on his account to their own benefit.

She's been sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days in jail, as well as being ordered to pay $16,250 in restitution.

Dunn's husband is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

