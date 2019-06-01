Judge allows South Bend abortion clinic to move forward in plans to open

A South Bend abortion clinic plans to open its doors soon after a major break in a long battle to operate in Indiana.

on Friday, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction for Whole Woman's Health Alliance located on Lincolnway West.

Last November, a state health panel turned down the clinic's application to perform medication-induced abortions, saying it lacked necessary information.

In her ruling, the judge says state health officials "application of the licensing law violates the due process clause and the equal protection clause."

Amy Hagstrom Miller, President and CEO of Whole Woman's Health Alliance said in a statement, "Families in Northern Indiana will finally have a place to turn to for safe, compassionate abortion care. The ruling is clear – the court sees the undue burden that women in Northern Indiana face when seeking to end a pregnancy."

Meanwhile, the executive director of St. Joseph County Right to Life responded, saying in part, "WWHA is known for being a hostile community member and for ignoring regulations put in place for woman's health and safety. I am frustrated by the judge's decision and concerned for the women in our community," said executive director Jackie Appleman.

Whole Women's Health Alliance says it expects to open the clinic in South Bend in the upcoming weeks.

We'll continue to follow this story and keep you up to date on the very latest.

