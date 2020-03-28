Journeyman Distillery switching to making sanitizer, shares with Three Oaks community

Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks is switching from making spirits to sanitizer.

Today they had customers line up around the block to get their hands on some during their "By the Bottle" fundraiser.

They sold bottles of their spirits and sanitizer to raise money for their employees who were laid off due to the pandemic.

"Today we are offering handouts of sanitizer. We have 400 bottles that we're giving out for free today, first come first serve, one per person. Additionally, we have a handful, 50, one-point-seven-five liter bottles of hand sanitizer that we're selling," said owner Bill Welter.

If you weren't able to make it out to Three Oaks today, Journeyman is selling their sanitizer on their website.