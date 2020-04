Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks now has hand sanitizer for pre-order.

Last week, we showed you how the distillery was making ethanol-based hand sanitizer to help those on the front lines during the pandemic.

You can pre-order a bottle for pick-up at their location in Three Oaks.

They also have shipping options for 55 to 270 gallon orders.

They say their hand sanitizer is the kind the World Health Organization recommends and it will work in a spray bottle.