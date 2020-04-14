Journeyman Distillery donates 200+ boxes of school supplies to students

Another local business shows a commitment to the community amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, 275 boxes of school supplies donated by Journeyman Distillery were handed out at various locations in the River Valley School District. The goal was to help ensure students had all the supplies they needed to complete eLearning assignments.

Each box contained items such as pencils, a sharpener, crayons, markers, and a watercolor pallet.

If a River Valley parent missed the free eLearning supplies pick-up, please contact mbrown@journeymandistillery.com