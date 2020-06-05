Former Irish star Brianna Turner: 'Being against police brutality does not make you anti-police'

16 News Now's Joshua Short had an opportunity to speak with former member of the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team, Brianna Turner.

The current WNBA star recently spoke out on twitter against police brutality and racial injustice.

Turner's parents are members of law enforcement and she said in a tweet "Being against police brutality does not make you anti-police."

She also talks about the support of her teammates, both former and current. But she says no matter what team she’s on, she will always be vocal.

