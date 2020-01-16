Joshua Short previews Harlem Globetrotters performance at Notre Dame

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Purcell Pavillion for their 2020 Pushing the Limits world tour, and 16 Morning News Now caught up with one of their stars, "Hoops" Green.

She showed off some of her moves while also talking about the big event coming to town next weekend, and she also challenged 16 News Now's Joshua Short.

"I need somebody down here," Green said. "This big, old empty gym."

"Do it, do it, do it," Tricia Sloma goaded Short.

"We can try to make this happen," Short said. "My twin brother is the basketball star in the family, so I don't know my way around a basketball court, but you'll teach me something if I can get out there, right?"

"I got you, I got you," Green assured.

Short accepted the challenge and met up with Green at Purcell. She talked about her time as a Globetrotter and what it means to be the 15th female member of the team in its history.

They also talk about what they hope to happen when they perform in town next weekend.

For more of that exchange, watch the video above.

For tickets, visit harlemglobetrotters.com/World-Tour/Schedule.

