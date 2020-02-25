Inaugural joint South Bend council-school board meeting takes place Tuesday

Two elected boards will hold a joint meeting tonight to discuss the intertwined futures of the City of South Bend and its public school system.

Typically, the city council and the school board both meet on Mondays—the school board on the first and third of the month and the city council on the second and fourth.

Tonight’s meeting is the first ever called to encourage a meeting of the minds. “The success of the city goes hand in hand with the success of the South Bend schools. We know that our destiny is joined together so we need to work together and I think people expect us to work together,” South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees President John Anella told 16 News Now.

While the school district is now working on a May voter referendum that could bring in $220 million for educational improvements that is not the reason for tonight’s joint meeting.

“A lot of people think this has to do with the referendum

it does not,” South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott told 16 News Now. “This has been long overdue. We really needed to sit down so we understand where their entity is, our entity, is and how best serve our community, not only for the kids, but for South Bend as a whole. How our students learn, become successful as they move through the school ranks and then launch careers, is how really South Bend is going to go.”

In the fall of 2018, then Mayor Pete Buttigieg proposed a community compact with the schools. Perhaps that provides some unfinished business for the two boards to consider. “Under the old mayor here was a compact that was floating around between the city and the schools and that died for various reasons, but I think this new council and this new mayor we may be able to pursue some kind of formal agreement at some point,” said Anella.

