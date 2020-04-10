Join the 'meal train' to feed our healthcare heroes

We owe so much to our first responders and medical personnel on the front lines of this pandemic. How do we even begin to express our gratitude to them? Beacon Health System has found a great way for the community to say thank you, one meal at a time.

“We have three meal trains to our three hospitals,” said Susan King, president of Beacon Health Foundation. “You sign up and it will go to a department in the hospital, one of our front line departments.”

Each meal provides lunch or dinner for 25 individuals. The meal train has already provided over 250 meals!

“It not only takes care of their body, but their soul,” King said. “It lets them know the community is behind them. It’s more than the food, it’s that the community is with them.”

King says she’s been blown away by the generosity and kindness of our Michiana community.

“We hear so many things that are overwhelming and scary, it’s nice to hear a heartwarming story,” King said. “It goes back to the doctors and nurses getting these meals. It’s a bright spot in their day. I think for those giving the meals, it’s a way to do something positive during a challenging time.”

To sign up for the meal train, click here.

