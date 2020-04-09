John Mooney named Team MVP, Awards handed out to players thru Twitter event

The Notre Dame Men's Basketball team held an online event Thursday to commemorate the 2019-2020 season, that was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

"An Evening with Notre Dame Basketball" was supposed to take place in the Rolfs Athletics Hall on April 16.

The team still managed to hand awards thru a Twitter event.

Taking this year's MVP Award was Senior Forward John Mooney, who led the Irish with 502 points, averaging 16.2 points per game.

Other players who took home some hardware included the following:

-"Team Irish Award"- Senior Guard Nikola Djogo

-Outstanding Playmaker- Sophomore Guard Prentiss Hubb

-Defensive Player of the Year- Senior Forward Juwan Durham

-Most Improved- Sophomore Dane Goodwin

-Mr. Clutch- Sophomore Forward Nate Laszewski

-Captain Awards- T.J. Gibbs and Rex Pflueger.

