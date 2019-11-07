John Glenn marching band preparing for state competition

Four local high school marching bands are getting ready for the state finals this Saturday in Indianapolis.

The John Glenn Falcons marching band was getting in a few reps in before the Indiana State School Music Association finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Falcons are joined by NorthWood, Fairfield and Penn high schoola.

The participating marching bands will receive a rating based on their level of achievement for the season.

"We are so excited for these kids, they are amazing," Glenn band director Nathanael Sudduth said. "This is the first time in 13 years that they've made it to state finals, first time in Class C. And they absolutely deserve it. They worked so hard. They're just incredible. They have good attitudes, they're respectful, they're kind to each other, they build each other up, they're great musicians. We're real excited for them to have the opportunity to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium."

For the performance schedule, visit issma.net.

