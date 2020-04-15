John Glenn High School honoring seniors with special signs

There are hundreds of seniors in St. Joseph County saddened by school closures. However, John Glenn High School is trying to change lift those spirits up by providing one sign for every senior.

Principal William Morton delivers special signs to John Glenn High School seniors.

"Raegan! You are a senior," principal William Morton shouted after arriving to the home of senior Raegan Romer Wednesday.

"Look at this family! They are all John-Glenners," Morton said as the rest of the Romer family -- decked out in Falcon red -- joined to say hi on the front porch.

Raegan is one of the nearly 150 seniors at John Glenn High School spending the rest of the school year at home.

"I definitely did not think I'd be at home, but it is just what we have to deal with to help the virus not spread," Raegan said.

In order to help lift the senior spirit, Morton and his staff drove over 300 miles all over St. Joseph County to every home with a senior. The goal: to give each senior graduating in the "strong class of 2020" a sign to commemorate them by.

"Our seniors mean so much to us and we can't even begin to imagine what it's like not to be able to be at school the last several weeks or even a couple of months of the senior year," Morton said.

A senior year now filled with Falcon red on Romer's front lawn.

"It's pretty cool. It's just so great that our high school does this and we can experience it," Raegan said.

After Morton posts each sign, it's time to say goodbye and time to say hello to the next senior.

"Thank you so much for a sign for our senior class of 2020. We appreciate it so much," Romer's father said before going back inside.

Principal Morton says the school is planning to make up some senior events possibly this summer if school does not return this year.