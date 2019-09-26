John Adams Eagles show school spirit at Friday Night Football Pep Rally

16 News Now has an exciting way to celebrate your school, team and fans: the Friday Night Football Pep Rally presented by Monteith's Best-One.

16 Morning News Now celebrated all things John Adams High School Thursday morning.

The Adams Eagles brought the instruments and the energy for the pep rally.

It's the school's homecoming week and Thursday was character day at the school.

This is all in anticipation for their big game Friday night under the lights against New Prairie.

