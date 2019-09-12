Jimtown Jimmies show school spirit at Friday Night Football Pep Rally

16 news now has an exciting way to celebrate your school, team and fans: the Friday Night Football Pep Rally presented by Monteith's Best-One.

16 Morning News Now made a stop at Jimtown High School Thursday morning ahead of Friday night’s match-up against John Glenn.

The Jimmies showed school spirit, as the football players, band, cheerleaders and plenty of clubs were in attendance.

Friday’s game will be the first home game of the season for the Jimmies, and it will also be the first game on the teams brand new artificial turf field.

The new facility is named “Sharpe Stadium” after longtime Jimmie football coach Bill Sharpe, and it will be dedicated to him at Friday night's game.

16 News Now will be live under the lights at Jimtown High School on Friday as the Jimmies take on the Falcons.