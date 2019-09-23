'Jessie’s Girl' singer Rick Springfield to perform in New Buffalo

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Rick Springfield, best known for his 1981 hit “Jessie’s Girl,” is coming to New Buffalo.

Springfield has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits including “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.”

He's set to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 9 p.m.

Ticket prices for the show range from $59 to $79 plus fees and can be purchased online beginning Friday, September 27, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He is the creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” "I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.” He’s an accomplished actor who has starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film “Ricki and the Flash,” gave a chameleonic performance as the creepy Dr. Pitlor in HBO’s prestige drama “True Detective,” earned great reviews for his portrayal of Lucifer on the CW hit “Supernatural” and most recently played Pastor Charles on “American Horror Story.” In 2014, Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located around the corner from the first apartment he lived in when he first arrived in the United States from Australia in 1971. Rick’s most recent album “Orchestrating My Life" was released in 2019. More information is available at www.rickspringfield.com/.