Jersey Mike's opens South Bend location

Sub chain Jersey Mike's opened a new location in South Bend Wednesday.

The Ireland Road sandwich shop had been circulating 7,500 coupons leading up to the opening.

Those coupons are good though Sunday. They offer customers a free regular sub for a contribution of $2 or more to Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County.

The franchise owners say they look forward to providing the community with subs and service.

"If you've got a coupon in your hand, you've got until Sunday to come to give to a great cause, Habitat for Humanity, and you get a free sandwich, along with contributing to a good cause," owner Michael Guros said.

This will make the second Jersey Mike's location in Michiana.

