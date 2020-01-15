Jersey Mike's opens South Bend location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sub chain Jersey Mike's opened a new location in South Bend Wednesday.
The Ireland Road sandwich shop had been circulating 7,500 coupons leading up to the opening.
Those coupons are good though Sunday. They offer customers a free regular sub for a contribution of $2 or more to Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County.
The franchise owners say they look forward to providing the community with subs and service.
"If you've got a coupon in your hand, you've got until Sunday to come to give to a great cause, Habitat for Humanity, and you get a free sandwich, along with contributing to a good cause," owner Michael Guros said.
This will make the second Jersey Mike's location in Michiana.