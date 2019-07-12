Jerica Paliga headlines Fridays by the Fountain

People in Michiana were treated to some free music in downtown South Bend Friday, as they are every Friday in the summer.

There was perfect weather to get outside for a lunch break by the fountain at the Morris Performing Arts Center this Friday as part of the city's free lunchtime concert series.

This week, The Jerica Paliga Band took center stage.

"We're about halfway through the summer now," the Morris Performing Arts Center's Jane Moore said. "Next, we have South Side Denny. Right now, we're enjoying Jerica Paliga."

Fridays by the Fountain runs until Aug. 30.

