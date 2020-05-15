Jail inmate tested for COVID-19; results pending

An Elkhart County Jail inmate has been tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms after his arrest.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, the 55-year-old man from South Bend was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. However, Judge Michael Christofeno postponed his hearing until May 28 since he’s in medical isolation.

The inmate was tested Wednesday after he showed symptoms of COVID-19. The results won’t be available for a few days.

So far, no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.

