Jack's Donuts opens in Mishawaka

There's a new spot for donut lovers in Mishawaka.

Jack's Donuts opened Thursday morning at 235 Ironworks Avenue.

The family-owned franchise offers a variety of hand-rolled donuts, coffee, ice cream and more.

The company has been around since 1961 and now has 25 locations. The Mishawaka shop is the first location in Michiana.

"We're not just setting up shop and hoping people come here," said CEO Lee Marcum. "We want to be part of this community. We want to be at your football games, we want to be at your basketball games. We want, when you see us out, we want you to know this is the donut people."

Jack's Donuts will open a South Bend location in just a few weeks.

