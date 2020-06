JC Penney announced Thursday that it plans to close 154 stores this coming summer.

Two of the 154 stores include those here in Michiana.

According to the company website, the store at Concord Mall, in Elkhart, and the one at Pilgrim Place Mall, in Plymouth, are set to close.

The company also says store closing sales will kick off June 12, which could last anywhere from 10 to 16 weeks.

JC Penney also mentioned that it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.