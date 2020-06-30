Ivy Tech releases reopening plan

Ivy Tech has released its plans for reopening its South Bend-Elkhart campus in the fall.

All students, faculty and staff will be required to wear a facemask and one will be provided by the college.

Many classes have been restructured so they can continue online or virtually, but classes held on campus will enable physical distancing.

All classrooms will have disinfectant supplies available for students to clean their workspaces.

The semester is set to begin on August 24th and end December 19th.

