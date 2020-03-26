Ivy Tech makes donation to emergency employees

There's a growing need for medical supplies right here in Michiana as the Coronavirus Pandemic rolls on and Ivy Tech Community College is answering the call.

Earlier on Thursday, St. Joseph County employees came over here and picked those supplies up, loading them onto to trucks to be taken over to the health department to be inventoried.

Afterwards those supplies were passed out to healthcare facilities or other businesses most in need.

In total there were around 70 boxes of gloves, 25 boxes of masks, and variety of personal protective gowns and lab coats.

These supplies are usually used for training in Ivy Tech healthcare programs.

The St. Joseph County Health Department says examples like these of people working together sends a positive message.

"People are frightened," Director of Health Education Robin Vida said. "I think the sense of community and community banding together gives people hope that they do have others to rely on and that we will make it through this. I think that's extremely, extremely important."