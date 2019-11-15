Ivy Tech hosts inaugural Barbershop Talk series

Ivy Tech Community College hosted more than 100 South Bend Community School Corporation students for its inaugural Barbershop Talk series Friday.

It's part of the college's Minority Male Initiative to provide a safe and inspiring space for men of color.

Students received a free haircut from local barbers and had the chance to talk with different mentors regarding financial guidelines, educational resources and social programs.

"It's great because a lot of these kids don't think outside of the box," Minority Male Initiative Vice President Theo Muyenza said. "They don't think of staying in South Bend. A lot of people want to go somewhere else. A lot of people don't want to go to college, but we give them this opportunity to see that there are lots of resources to their disposal and South Bend is big for them."

The next Barbershop Talk, which will take place in the spring, will be held at Ivy Tech's Elkhart County campus.

