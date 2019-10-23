Ivy Tech donors, students meet face-to-face at luncheon

Ivy Tech Community College brought students and the donors who support them face-to-face for the first time Tuesday.

Community leaders, students and donors attended the Chancellors Scholarship Luncheon at Ivy Tech's South Bend campus.

Out of 130 students who applied to receive recognition, 25 received $1,500 scholarships

"I was a single mom for twelve years, so I understand what it's like to count every penny," donor Donna Pfeil said. "You know, an educated community is a successful community. And so, to be able to educate people in this community is paramount."

Ivy Tech is set to make history by awarding more than $400,000 to 700 local students this year alone.

"We are all here to learn and give back," student Rebecca Tibbles said. "I'm not really in it for money; I'm in it to help people, and that's what you guys are doing. For me, it's a really big honor to meet the people who are selfless."

Pfeil and Tibbles then shared a hug.

Officials with Ivy Tech say this is one of the most profound events of the year.

